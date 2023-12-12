Victor Valley Station Deputies Honored for Impressive Efforts in Recovering 166 Stolen Vehicles

VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Sheriff’s Deputies from the Victor Valley Station were honored for their outstanding contribution at the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department 10851 Awards.

Their relentless efforts resulted in the recovery of an impressive 166 stolen vehicles, alongside the apprehension of 87 individuals involved in car theft. The total value of the recovered vehicles amounts to a staggering $1,662,000.

It is worth highlighting that these extraordinary accomplishments were attained without the assistance of Automated License Plate Readers (ALPR).

License Plate Reader (VVNG.com undated file photo)

What is ALPR?

Automatic number-plate recognition is a technology that uses optical character recognition on images to read vehicle registration plates to create vehicle location data. It can use existing closed-circuit television, road-rule enforcement cameras, or cameras specifically designed for the task.

