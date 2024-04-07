Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station Clears Apple Valley Resident of Animal Abuse Allegations

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station has confirmed that allegations of animal abuse at a home in Apple Valley were unfounded after a thorough investigation.

Concerns were initially raised when a social media video implying mistreatment of dogs went viral, prompting a response from the authorities.

According to the original video caption, the male allegedly used a baseball bat to beat one of two dogs at the location that wouldn’t stop barking.

The sheriff’s department was notified by a caller who expressed concern over the possibility of their friends in Apple Valley taking action against the male accused of harming the dogs.

On April 4, 2024, deputies along with Apple Valley Animal Control officers, including Deputy D. Ramires and Officer Hall, conducted an in-depth investigation into the claims. Their collective efforts included a welfare check of the animals and additional diagnostic measures such as x-rays.

The investigation concluded with a positive outcome, revealing that the animals were in sound health and had been well cared for. The report alleviated the community’s fears and cleared the homeowner of any suspected abuse.

The Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station appreciates the public’s concern and encourages the community to remain vigilant about animal welfare.

Deputy Ramires can be contacted at the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station at (760) 240-7400, or information can be provided to the Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. For those who prefer to offer tips anonymously, the We-Tip Hotline is available at 1-800-78CRIME (27463), or submissions can be made through their website at www.wetip.com.





