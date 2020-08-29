All News
Victor Valley residents smelling smoke from Zurich Fire in Crestline
CRESTLINE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A new brush fire burning in Crestline is causing Victor Valley residents to smell smoke Saturday afternoon.
At approximately 2:19 PM on August 29, 2020, San Bernardino County Firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire in the 23800 block of Zurich Drive.
Arriving firefighters located a fully engulfed two-story structure. The strong winds quickly pushed the flames into large pine trees near the structure.
According to a tweet from SB County Fire, crews worked on perimeter control and fire attack on the home. Additional crews including air tankers have responded to the incident and are reported to be making good progress.
The incident has been named the Zurich Fire and as of 3:30 PM., the fire was reported to be an estimated 10 – 15 acres in size.
Calfire BDU and San Bernardino County Fire are in unified command of the incident. The staging area is Lake Gregory.
Residents in Apple Valley, Oak Hills, and Hesperia are reporting seeing and smelling smoke.
This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.
#ZurichFire pic.twitter.com/OYY1jHP0iL
— BB⭐️22🦋𐒡𐊋ꪋⅈ𐌺𐌓ꤣ𐂂 (@GEMINI_TwinTwst) August 29, 2020
