Victor Valley: NWS issues wind advisory from 9am to 11pm on Tuesday
VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the Victor Valley on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, from 9:00 am to 11:00 pm this evening.
The NWS said west winds will produce 15 to 25 mph winds with gusts to 45 mph expected and even isolated gusts to 55 mph.
The agency reminds the public that gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Use caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects like trampolines and patio furniture. Pet owners should ensure gates are locked to keep animals from running away.
