Victor Valley News
LOCAL NEWS
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES
VICTORVILLE NEWS
HESPERIA NEWS
APPLE VALLEY NEWS
Latest News
- Altercation over wearing a mask at a Rancho Cucamonga gas station turns violent
- 2 homeless women arrested for possession of stolen vehicle in Victorville
- Apple Valley man, 21, arrested for Elder Abuse after pushing relative to the ground
- Town of Apple Valley offers day camp, reopens fields for youth sports
- Homeless man arrested after setting a dumpster and field on fire in Phelan