Victor Valley Museum Introduces “Quiet Hour” for Sensory-Friendly Visits
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Victor Valley Museum-A San Bernardino County Museum is excited to announce the launch of a groundbreaking program called “Quiet Hour.”
This initiative aims to create a more accessible museum experience for individuals with sensory processing differences.
What is Quiet Hour?
On select Thursdays from 10-11 a.m., the Victor Valley Museum will craft a calmer and quieter environment, making it more inviting for those who would benefit from reduced sensory stimuli. During these times:
- Certain exhibits with sounds or flashing lights will be turned off to minimize stimulation, providing a more peaceful atmosphere.
- The museum anticipates offering sensory bags equipped with fidget toys and noise-cancelling headphones in the near future to enhance the experience further.
Upcoming Quiet Hour Dates
Mark your calendars for the following dates to experience the Quiet Hour at the Victor Valley Museum:
- July 25, 2024
- August 29, 2024
- September 12, 2024
- September 26, 2024
- October 10, 2024
- October 24, 2024
- November 14, 2024
This initiative is perfect for anyone seeking a more tranquil museum visit, whether due to sensory processing differences or simply a preference for a quieter environment. The Victor Valley Museum looks forward to welcoming visitors to this innovative program designed to ensure that everyone can enjoy the rich educational experiences on offer.
The Victor Valley Museum is located at 1873 Apple Valley Road in Apple Valley.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.