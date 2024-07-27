Victor Valley Museum Introduces “Quiet Hour” for Sensory-Friendly Visits

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Victor Valley Museum-A San Bernardino County Museum is excited to announce the launch of a groundbreaking program called “Quiet Hour.”

This initiative aims to create a more accessible museum experience for individuals with sensory processing differences.

What is Quiet Hour?

On select Thursdays from 10-11 a.m., the Victor Valley Museum will craft a calmer and quieter environment, making it more inviting for those who would benefit from reduced sensory stimuli. During these times:

Certain exhibits with sounds or flashing lights will be turned off to minimize stimulation, providing a more peaceful atmosphere.

The museum anticipates offering sensory bags equipped with fidget toys and noise-cancelling headphones in the near future to enhance the experience further.

Upcoming Quiet Hour Dates

Mark your calendars for the following dates to experience the Quiet Hour at the Victor Valley Museum:

July 25, 2024

August 29, 2024

September 12, 2024

September 26, 2024

October 10, 2024

October 24, 2024

November 14, 2024

This initiative is perfect for anyone seeking a more tranquil museum visit, whether due to sensory processing differences or simply a preference for a quieter environment. The Victor Valley Museum looks forward to welcoming visitors to this innovative program designed to ensure that everyone can enjoy the rich educational experiences on offer.

The Victor Valley Museum is located at 1873 Apple Valley Road in Apple Valley.





(Scroll Down To Comment)