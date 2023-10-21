Victor Valley Museum Hosting Interactive Event for Fossil Enthusiasts of All Ages

VICTORVILLE, Calif. — Become a paleontologist or archaeologist for a day! Join us on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Victor Valley Museum for Trowel or Treat: The Science of Breaking Ground, a hands-on event that offers visitors the opportunity to learn about archaeology and paleontology, the sciences that literally work in dirt. Visitors are encouraged to come in costume too!

If you really dig words like Cenozoic/Pleistocene, Mesozoic/Cretaceous, Paleozoic, or if you would like to learn more about fossils, this is the experience for you. This outdoor event has so many fun learning activities and will make natural history come alive. Plan to spend a whole day making discoveries and connecting to the natural sciences in the most fun ways.

The museum has partnered with organizations including the Archaeological Institute of America (AIA), California State University, San Bernardino ALPACA Student Anthropology Club, Dr. Aubrey Bonde, a paleontologist from the National Park Service, and San Manuel Band of Mission Indians.

The Victor Valley Museum is located at 11873 Apple Valley Road in Apple Valley. Museum galleries will be open during the event with general admission pricing, which is $10 (adult), $8 (military/senior), $7 (student), and $5 (children ages 6 to 12). Children 5 & under and Museum members are free. Parking is free and the museum is accessible to persons with disabilities. For more information, visit museum.sbcounty.gov/events.

