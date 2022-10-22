All News
Victor Valley is under a high wind warning thru Sunday morning
VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The US National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a “high-wind warning” that goes into effect at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 22, and will expire at 8:00 am Sunday.
According to the agency, high winds will begin to pick up before noon today and peak into strength overnight. Wind gusts of 50-75 MPH are possible in the desert and foothills. The strongest winds will be felt through areas like the Cajon Pass and along desert-facing slopes.
There’s also a slight chance (20%) of rain this evening and overnight for the Victor Valley area.
The NWS said damaging winds would blow down trees, and power lines which could result in widespread power outages. Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Motorists should also watch out for flying sand and dust that may reduce visibility.
Temperatures for the local area will be in the low 60s during the day and mid-low 40s overnight.
