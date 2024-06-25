Victor Valley College’s Commitment to Excellence Recognized with 7-Year Accreditation

Victorville, CA – June 24, 2024 – Victor Valley College (VVC) is proud to announce the renewal of its accreditation for another seven years by the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges (ACCJC). This achievement reaffirms VVC’s commitment to providing high-quality education and continuous improvement in student learning and achievement.

Accreditation is a system of voluntary, non-governmental self-regulation and peer review unique to American educational institutions. The ACCJC’s rigorous standards evaluate institutions based on their mission, goals, resources, processes, and student outcomes. Achieving accreditation assures students, the public, and other institutions of VVC’s educational quality and institutional integrity.

“The reaffirmation of full accreditation for the next 7 years by the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges (ACCJC) is another example of the continuous commitment for excellence demonstrated by the faculty and staff of Victor Valley College to ensure that our students receive the highest quality education,” said Todd Scott, Ph.D., Executive Vice President for Instruction, Innovation and Student Success.

The ACCJC’s accreditation standards emphasize continuous quality improvement in critical areas such as student learning, achievement, and the closure of institutional equity gaps. The peer review process, a cornerstone of accreditation, involves comprehensive evaluations by experts from other accredited institutions. This process ensures that institutions meet established standards of quality and effectiveness.

An accredited status from ACCJC enables Victor Valley College to qualify for federal grants and contracts, distribute federal financial aid to students, and facilitate the transfer of students’ credits to other accredited institutions. These benefits are crucial for the college’s mission to provide accessible and affordable education to the community.

Victor Valley College’s accreditation renewal follows an extensive self-evaluation and peer review process. The Institutional Self-Evaluation Report (ISER) documented the quality and effectiveness of VVC’s programs, services, and practices, demonstrating alignment with ACCJC’s standards. A peer review team validated the ISER’s findings and provided feedback for further improvement.

” Accreditation is more than a status, it is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our faculty, staff, and students and is an ongoing process that drives us to uphold high standards and strive for excellence,” said Daniel Walden, Ph.D., Superintendent/President Victor Valley College. “We are committed to using the insights from the peer review to enhance our educational offerings and support our students’ success.”

The renewed accreditation highlights VVC’s achievements and sets the stage for future advancements. The college will continue to submit annual reports to monitor compliance with ACCJC standards and a midterm report in four years to update on continuous improvement efforts.

Victor Valley College invites the community to join in celebrating this significant milestone. The college remains dedicated to its mission of providing high-quality education and fostering a supportive learning environment for all students.

About Victor Valley College

The Victor Valley Community College District (VVCCD) is one of 73 community college districts within the California Community College system, the largest educational system in the world, which encompasses 116 community colleges. The VVCCD has for 63 years provided its communities and students with quality and affordable career training, certificates, associate degrees and transfer preparation into four-year colleges or universities through Victor Valley College.

For additional information on the VVCCD, contact Robert Sewell, Director of Marketing and Public Relations at 760-245-4271, Ext. 2395 or via email at robert.sewell@vvc.edu





