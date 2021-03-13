Victor Valley College to reopen campus services May 10

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Victor Valley College announced this week that campus services will reopen to students and the public in May.

While the current model of instruction will not change for the Spring semester — meaning that classes will continue being taught online or remotely — in-person student services will become available Monday, May 10th.

“Safety will be our utmost concern and guidelines provided by the state of California will be strictly followed,” VVC Superintendent/President Dr. Dan Walden said.

VVC’s announcement was made Thursday, one day before San Bernardino County officials reported that the county will transition from the state’s most restrictive purple tier of its reopening system to the more open red tier on Sunday.

The college’s services will continue to be offered remotely (online, by phone and by email).

The following services and offices will also be available on campus beginning May 10: Admissions & Records, Financial Aid, Extended Opportunity Programs and Services (EOPS), the Associated Student Body (ASB) office, Counseling, the RAMS Bookstore, the VVC Library and more.

According to Walden, the date for reopening was selected through careful consideration of VVC’s Crisis Leadership Team and Reopening Taskforce, and in consultation with such entities as the San Bernardino Superintendent of Schools, the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office and the California Department of Public Health.

“Victor Valley College will continue to act in accordance with state and federal guidelines to keep us all healthy and safe,” Walden said. “We will provide more information in upcoming communications to explain what the college is doing to ensure that employees, students and the public will return to a safe campus environment.”

Walden re-emphasized that the college is not changing the online format of instruction for the current semester, noting that more information is needed from government entities and health organizations to determine future plans for face-to-face classes.

At this time, only critical sector courses that cannot be taught remotely, such as some nursing and respiratory therapy classes, are meeting face-to-face, following guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and the California Community Chancellor’s Office.

“We have taken the time that our students and most staff aren’t on campus to thoroughly clean, sanitize and update facilities, including the campus lake,” Walden said. “We anxiously look forward to the day of reopening, when we can once again welcome students to enjoy our beautiful campus.”

(By: Charity Lindsey, VVC Coordinator of Marketing and Public Relations)

