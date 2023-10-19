Victor Valley College Resurrects its Haunted House, ‘Burned Down Theatre’ Experience 

VICTORVILLE, CA — With the arrival of fall, Victor Valley College becomes a canvas for a unique kind of magic that thrives in the shadows and echoes of long-forgotten tales. This year, the college’s historic Performing Arts Center (PAC) is set to undergo a spectacular transformation into a haunted house unlike any other. But what makes it truly extraordinary isn’t just the spine-tingling thrills; it’s the dark and enigmatic history that lurks behind the scenes.

In partnership with the VVC Foundation and the Associated Student Body (ASB), the PAC has conjured up an extraordinary experience that delves deep into a fabricated, but eerily believable backstory.

A Dark and Mysterious Past Unveiled:

(VVC students from the Stagecraft class work around the clock to prep sets and props that will be set throughout the Haunted Theatre Experience.)

The tale unravels in a town erased from time’s memory, where the PAC once stood as a thriving theater, showcasing the finest performances, and hosting unforgettable events. However, tragedy struck in the form of a catastrophic fire that reduced the beloved theater to ashes, or so the official records claim.

But in truth, the fire had more sinister origins. Whispers spoke of a malevolent secret buried beneath the PAC – a secret that stirred dark forces. Legends tell of a coven of occultists who practiced dark rituals within the very walls of the theater, seeking to harness supernatural powers. Their meddling with forces beyond comprehension led to the inferno that engulfed the building, sealing its fate in flames and ashes.

However, the theater’s spirit refused to die. It was reborn from its ashes, rebuilt by mysterious hands, and now serves as a shadowy portal between the realms of the living and the dead. The spirits of those who once graced its stage, unaware of their tragic fate, linger within the newly rebuilt PAC. They are trapped, lost in a perpetual encore of despair, and their restless souls cry out for release.

A Journey into the Unknown:

Dare to step inside the haunted theater, and you’ll embark on a journey through the hallowed halls of the once-burned-down PAC, where the boundaries between reality and the supernatural blur. This immersive experience takes you on an eerie tour through winding hallways, hidden passages, the grand lobby, the haunting auditorium, the eerie loading/unloading dock, and the ominous stage. Each twist and turn reveals a new chapter of the spectral tale.

Age Restrictions:

Please be forewarned, the Haunted Theatre experience is designed to be intense and not suitable for the faint-hearted. For this reason, ticket holders must be 16 years or older to venture forth into the shadows. A milder and less spooky version of the Haunted Theatre will be available for those 15 years old and under on October 29.

Ticket/Times Information:

• General Admission: $8.00

• ASB Cardholders: $4.00

• Adult Version: 10/28 8p – 12p & 10/29 6p – 10p (paid tickets)

• Children’s Version: 10/29 11a – 3p (FREE)

*NOTE* Due to the graphic content of the adult version of the Haunted Theatre Experience, children 16 and 17 years old that attend the adult version MUST have a parent/guardian present or they will not be permitted inside.

BUY TICKETS HERE or get tickets at vvc.edu/pac-events

All proceeds from this thrilling event will be donated to the Lee Harris Scholarship through the VVC Foundation, ensuring that this mysterious and spine-chilling adventure serves a noble purpose. A scheduled Trunk or Treat is expected during the childrens’ version of the Haunted Theatre as well as some guest appearances from the West Coast Avengers.

(VVC news release)

