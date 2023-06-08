Victor Valley College Outpaces Excellence in Placement Statewide

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Sonya Christian, the newly appointed Chancellor of the California Community Colleges, extended her heartfelt congratulations to Victor Valley College Superintendent/President Daniel Walden for the remarkable accomplishments in equitable course placement.

VVC was awarded 6 Campaign for College Opportunity Excellence in Placement Awards for campus’ excellence in implementing equitable course placement practices. Walden said, “the awards are a testament to the hard work and dedication of VVC’s faculty, staff, and students, and a reminder of the important role that community colleges play in providing access to higher education and supporting student success.”

The Campaign for College Opportunity recognized 56 California Community Colleges at the second annual Excellence in Placement award ceremony. Community college campuses were honored for implementing the landmark placement policy AB705, championed by Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin and signed into law in 2017.

Prior to AB 705, the vast majority of incoming community college students were being placed into remedial math and English courses that ultimately discouraged and derailed students on their college journeys. Over a decade of research has shown that students’ likelihood of earning a degree decreases when they start college in remedial courses.

“As we celebrate the record number of California community colleges that are placing students in transfer-level courses, we must remember that equity and success for all students, particularly Black and Latinx students, must be at the forefront of our efforts. These colleges are leading the way in providing equitable access to higher education and ensuring that we break down barriers to student success,” said Michele Siqueiros, president of the Campaign for College Opportunity,

“By providing students with the support and resources they need, we are making it clear that their college dreams are a priority, and we are helping to build a stronger, more prosperous California. Afterall, California succeeds when students complete college and earn a degree, certificate or transfer to a university as a result of a stronger and smoother pathway.”

Victor Valley College has set itself apart as the only community college in Southern California to receive a superior rating in Campuswide Transfer-Level Math Enrollment. This recognition signifies that VVC has effectively supported 100% of its students in enrolling directly into transfer-level math coursework. Furthermore, VVC has been commended for its exceptional support in enabling 100% of students to enroll directly in transfer-level English coursework.

Earlier this year Victor Valley College (VVC) was awarded the 2023 John W. Rice Award from the California Community Colleges Board of Governors for its student-centered strategies that combine strong tutoring programs, vibrant math and writing centers, and an innovative student-run call center that provides immediate support to students.

The award comes at a time when community colleges across California are working to expand access to higher education and improve student outcomes. VVC’s student-centered strategies have been a key part of its success in these efforts, and the college’s leadership is committed to continuing to innovate and improve its programs and services.

(left to right: 1) Dr. Daniel Walden, President of Victor Valley College 2) Sonya Christian, Chancellor of the California Community Colleges 3) VVC Math professor Anh Weis 4) Robert Sewell, Marketing Director for VVC) at The California Endowment in downtown Los Angeles (photo credit: Andrew Caravella/Victor Valley College)

(source: VVC)