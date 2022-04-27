All News
Victor Valley College Invites Job Seekers to Community Job Fair on May 11th
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Victor Valley College in partnership with Goodwill Southern California, High Desert Chamber of Commerce, San Bernardino County Workforce Development, and Victor Valley News Group will host a VVC Community Job Fair on May 11th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The VVC Community Job Fair will take place around the lake, outside the Student Activities Center, and will have up to 100 participating employers and resources. This year Victor Valley College is hosting the largest hiring event in the High Desert.
Participating employers are recruiting job seekers for job opportunities in:
-Customer Service.
-Healthcare.
-Sales.
-Food Service.
-Education.
-Manufacturing.
-Production.
-Warehouse.
-Military and Law Enforcement.
Participating Job Fair employers include:
-Active Steps.
-Amazon.
-American Medical Response.
-Barstow Community Hospital.
-Barstow Police Department.
-California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
-California Psychcare.
-Chick-fil-A Victorville.
-Circle K.
-City Dental Care.
-Creative Home Programs.
-Department of Rehabilitation.
-FedEx.
-Los Angeles Police Department.
-Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
-San Bernardino County Department of Public Health.
-San Bernardino County District Attorney Victim Services.
-San Bernardino County Fire Department.
-San Bernardino County Human Resources.
-San Bernardino County Probation.
-San Bernardino County Superior Court-HR.
-Veterans Home of CA-Barstow.
-Victor Elementary School District, Victor Valley College.
-Victor Valley Global Medical Center.
-Victorville Fire Department.
-Walmart Supply Chain.
-Yaamava Resort & Casino at San Manuel.
and more.
Employers who would still like to participate in person or would like to provide collateral material for job seekers can call (760) 245-4271, ext. 2271.
