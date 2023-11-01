Victor Valley College Hosting Dia De Los Muertos Celebration on Thursday

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Victor Valley College will host its 3rd Annual Dia De Los Muertos community event from 2-5 p.m. on Thursday, November 2, 2023, inside the Student Activity Center.

The event will include a live Mariachi band, Mexican Pan de Muerto sweet bread and warm hot chocolate.

The college is also debuting its Community Altar to honor departed loved ones. Guests are invited to bring a photo or the name of a cherished departed friend or family member to display at the event.

The event will take place in Building 44. For more information, please call the college at 760-245-4271.

