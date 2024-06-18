Victor Valley College Celebrates Record-Breaking Commencement Ceremony with Nearly 900 Graduates

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Victor Valley College proudly announces its largest-ever commencement ceremony held on June 12, 2024, at the prestigious Glen Helen Amphitheater. The event witnessed a remarkable gathering of nearly 900 in-person graduates accompanied by an overwhelming turnout of over 10,000 enthusiastic guests. In total, nearly 2,000 VVC students were eligible to walk from the 2023-2024 school year.

The ceremony was a true testament to the hard work, dedication, and achievements of the graduating class of 2024. Students from various academic disciplines were honored for their academic excellence and commitment to their educational pursuits.

“We are immensely proud of our graduating class and delighted to see such strong support from our community,” said Dr. Daniel Walden, President of Victor Valley College. “This record-breaking ceremony is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our students, faculty, and staff. We congratulate all our graduates on their outstanding achievements and wish them continued success in their future endeavors.”

VVC Associated Student Body President Jennifer Weis delivered a thought-provoking speech to her fellow classmates stating, “If my mother could survive a war, immigrate to America with not a single penny to her name, raise three children as a single mother, and then build her success, there [is] no reason why I should be anything less than perfect. I forgot the little triumphs I made along the way were just as important as the major ones,” Weis continued “so often we bury the accomplishments telling ourselves we could have done better, yet here [we are] graduating and celebrating [our] own success.”

The atmosphere at the Glen Helen Amphitheater was electric as graduates, faculty, families, and friends came together to celebrate this momentous occasion. The sheer magnitude of the event underscored the profound impact Victor Valley College has had on the lives of its students and the broader community.

Keynote Speaker Dr. Bernard Gibson, a former captain in the United States Navy gave an inspirational message, telling graduates “I know some of you might be thinking okay I made it through college so what’s next? [This] is just your beginning, today is your commencement not your conclusion, it’s the launch pad that propels you into a journey filled with even more opportunities, challenges and triumphs.”

The Victor Valley College commencement ceremony at the Glen Helen Amphitheater will be remembered as a historic and unforgettable event that marks a new chapter in the lives of the graduates and the institution itself.

(Trustee Jennifer Tarpley, VVC President Daniel Walden, Trustee Sharon Pinkerton

Trustee Brandon Wood, Trustee Dennis Henderson, Trustee Joseph W. Brady. Trustee Dennis L. Henderson passed away Thursday, April 18, 2024.)





