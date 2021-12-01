Victims of the Dec. 2, 2015 terrorist attack in San Bernardino to be honored Thursday

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Please take a moment on Thursday to remember the 14 souls lost, and 21 injured, during the Dec. 2, 2015 terrorist attack at the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino. In honor of these individuals, all flags at County facilities will be flown at half-staff.

A special exhibit about the creation of the upcoming December 2nd “Curtain of Courage” Memorial opens at 1 p.m. Thursday at the San Bernardino County Museum in Redlands.

The exhibit will display models, renderings and video of the memorial, which is currently under construction at the County’s Government Center.

(photo courtesy of County of San Bernardino)

It will also introduce the artist Walter Hood, who worked on its creation with the victim’s families. The exhibit runs through Dec. 19.

Cal State San Bernardino will commemorate the event with a special ceremony at 3 p.m. Thursday in the university’s Peace Garden. For those unable to attend in person, the event will also be streamed online at the Day of Remembrance Zoom Event (password: remember). All who wish to participate — virtually or in person — are asked to register online . For more information, call 909-537-5300.

The December 2nd Memorial Committee formed in 2016 and held several meetings to establish an overall vision for the memorial based on shared values. The committee determined the memorial should recognize the broad diversity and lives of the victims as well as those who stepped up to preserve and protect life.

The “Curtain of Courage” Memorial is under construction on the east side of the San Bernardino County Government Center, 385 N. Arrowhead Ave. in San Bernardino and is expected to be unveiled in the spring. (Curtain of Courage concept)

The memorial would also provide enduring recognition of the County employees who witnessed the attack, many of whom were physically injured and all of whom were emotionally impacted. The committee expressed that the memorial would be a place for quiet reflection, and would result in a space to appropriately and eternally reflect the many important and unique people, stories, and lessons of December 2nd.

San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman shared, “The Curtain of Courage Memorial will be a place of reflection where the community can unite in spirit with the families of those lost and injured in this unimaginable tragedy. We will never forget their stories and are honored to have Mr. Hood work on this project which will serve as an enduring reminder about the courage and impact each individual had in this county.”

The San Bernardino County Museum is at 2024 Orange Tree Lane, at the California Street exit from Interstate 10 in Redlands. The museum is open Tuesdays through Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. General admission is $10 (adult), $8 (military or senior), $7 (student), and $5 (child aged 5 to 12). Children under five and Museum Association members are admitted free. Parking is free. For more information, visit www.sbcounty.gov/museum. The museum is accessible to persons with disabilities.

