Victims of deadly Adelanto house party shooting identified

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The victims shot and killed during a house party in Adelanto were identified as Maqwan Allen, 20, a resident of Rancho Cucamonga, and Derrick Irutingabo, 20, a resident of Marana, AZ.

On Sunday, May 7, 2023, at about 12:49 am Adelanto/Victor Valley Station deputies responded to a report of multiple gunshot victims at a house party in the 10900 block of Bartlett Avenue.

Witnesses reported hearing rapid gunfire that sounded like fireworks followed by people running and screaming. After the mayhem, a total of seven people had been shot.

Derick was shot and killed inside the house where the party was held. Prior to deputies arriving at the scene, Maqwan was taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle for treatment of a gunshot wound and later died from his injuries at the hospital.

The following five additional gunshot victims were transported to local hospitals.

Confidential, 19-year-old Male

Confidential, 18-year-old Female

Confidential, 23-year-old Male

Confidential, 14-year-old Male

Confidential, 40-year-old Male

A Gofundme was launched to help the family of Derrick L. Irutingabo with funeral expenses. In the account description, Derrick is remembered as a beloved son, brother, father, and friend to many. “His smile always brighten the room, when you needed him he was always there. Now let’s give him the best farewell and let him rest. The family is going through hard times with this loss so let’s all help them out. Anything is much appreciated. Derrick we love you & you’ll be missed.”

(Derrick L. Irutingabo — Gofundme)

Sheriff’s officials said a suspect or suspects have not yet been identified and more information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Nicholas Paslak, Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 890-4904. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

