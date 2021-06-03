All News
Victims held at gunpoint during home invasion robbery in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Several people were held at gunpoint during a home-invasion robbery on Memorial Day Monday in Victorville.
It happened just after 12:00 pm, on May 31, 2021, an unknown suspect broke into a home in the 14300 block of Fontaine Way.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez said the suspect held the occupants of the home at gunpoint and demanded the key to a 2017 Ford Explorer the family had parked in the driveway. After getting the keys, the suspect fled in the vehicle.
“At 6:27 pm, occupants of a home on Begonia Road in Phelan reported a Ford Explorer in their yard and they did not know who it belonged to or how it got there,” stated Rodriguez.
Responding deputies from the Victor Valley Station discovered it was the stolen vehicle. The suspect has not been identified and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call 760-241-2911.
