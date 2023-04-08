Victim of fatal stabbing outside of Walgreens in Hesperia identified

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Hector Manuel Mora, 40, a resident of Hesperia, was identified as the victim stabbed to death outside of Walgreens in Hesperia.

On Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at approximately 4:32 a.m., deputies with the Hesperia Police Department responded to a reported stabbing in the 17000 block of Bear Valley Road.

Upon arrival, deputies located the victim, Hector Manuel Mora, near the front door of the business and began first aid. Emergency medical personnel responded, and Mora was transported to a local hospital. Despite life-saving measures, Mora was pronounced deceased a short time later.

Detectives with the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division, Homicide Detail, responded and are conducting the investigation.

Authorities confirmed that no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Nicholas Paslak, Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 890-4904. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

