Victim of attempted carjacking shot in Victorville, suspect sought

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Victorville Police Department is investigating a reported shooting and attempted carjacking in old town Victorville on Saturday.

At about 6:30 pm, on January 15, 2022, deputies responded to an assault at the ARCO gas station in the 16200 block of D Street, near the I-15 freeway.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Paslak told VVNG it was reported the victim was shot and the suspect fled the scene.

“Upon deputies arrival, it was learned the victim was at 15603 Seventh Street Mobile Gas Station when the suspect attempted to take the victim’s vehicle and produced a firearm,” stated the spokeswoman.

Paslak said the victim attempted to flee the scene at which time the suspect opened fire, striking the victim in the leg.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries and no further information was available for release.

The investigation is still ongoing in attempts to identify the suspect and anyone with information is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.

