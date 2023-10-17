Victim locates stolen bike on a VVTA bus in Victorville, suspect arrested

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 34-year-old Victorville man was arrested for narcotics and a loaded gun after a bike he stole was located by the victims on a city bus.

On Sunday, October 15, 2023, at approximately 3:45 p.m., deputies from the Victor Valley Transit Division responded to the Victor Valley Transit Center, located at 16838 D Street in Victorville, regarding a fight between several males.

While enroute to the location, information that one of the male subjects was armed with a handgun was provided to responding units. Deputy Jay Ko was the first on scene and saw a male matching the description of the armed male, leaving the area on foot.

Ko conducted an area check and located the male, identified as Geovani Galeano, who was detained without incident.

A search of Galeano resulted in the discovery of a loaded .45 Caliber, semi-automatic, unregistered handgun, and narcotics.

The investigation revealed Galeano had stolen a bicycle and a school backpack from the backyard of a residence in Victorville.

The victims of the theft located the bicycle on the front of a VVTA bus and followed the bus to the bus hub. When Galeano exited the bus, he wore the victim’s backpack and took the stolen bicycle off the bike rack. Galeano was confronted by the victim and a struggle over the property ensued. No injuries were reported.

Geovani Galeano was arrested and booked into the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto. He is currently being held in lieu of $40,000 bail.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Jay Ko at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station, 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

(Photo courtesy of Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station)

