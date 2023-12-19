Victim beaten by multiple suspects during armed robbery in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are investigating a violent armed robbery that later escalated into a shooting at an apartment complex in Victorville.

On December 16, 2023, at about 12:24 pm, deputies responded to the area of Palmdale Road and El Evado Road for the report of an armed robbery.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Gloria Huerta told VVNG the victim was robbed and beaten by multiple suspects. According to the spokeswoman, an acquaintance of the victim encountered two of the suspects at the Aspire Apartments and confronted them.

“One of the suspects pulled out a gun and fired at the acquaintance,” stated Huerta. Information on the suspects or if anyone was injured was not immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.

