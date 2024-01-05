Advertisement
blue coated wire
Photo by Brett Sayles on Pexels.com
Verizon customers experience outage shortly after earthquake in California

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupJanuary 5, 2024 | 1:34 pm
VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Verizon customers across the Victor Valley reported experiencing service issues shortly after the preliminary 4.2 magnitude earthquake that hit the mountain community of Lytle Creek on Friday morning.

According to many Verizon customers, they were unable to make or receive calls resulting in failed calls. Some users reported that restarting their cell phones resolved the problem.

The outage extends beyond the Victor Valley with people in Arizona, Portland, New Mexico, Chicago, and Iowa reporting service issues.

According to Verizon Support, they are aware of what’s being called a “nationwide problem” and as of this time, there is no time for resolution.

Are you affected by the outage? Comment below and let us know!



