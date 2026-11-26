Venomous Sea Snake Washes Ashore At Bolsa Chica State Beach; One Of Only Eight Documented In California

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A venomous yellow-bellied sea snake found alive Sunday at Bolsa Chica State Beach is one of only eight ever documented in California, according to a written statement from California State Parks’ Orange Coast District.

State Parks staff found the yellow-and-black snake on November 22, 2026. In a statement released Wednesday, November 25, the district said the snake appeared lethargic and was unlikely to survive.

State Parks said all but one of the eight documented snakes washed ashore during an El Niño event. The district said warmer ocean temperatures associated with El Niño could bring more unusual marine wildlife to the California coast.

During the 2015–16 El Niño, yellow-bellied sea snakes were reported in Orange and San Diego counties and as far north as Ventura County, according to the San Diego Natural History Museum.

(Photo courtesy of: California State Parks’ Orange Coast District)

The species ranges across the Indian and Pacific oceans and hunts fish near the surface, sometimes far offshore, according to London’s Natural History Museum. Its paddle-shaped tail is yellow with dark spots or bands, according to the Australian Museum.

The San Diego Natural History Museum’s Department of Herpetology collected the snake and is researching why these snakes wash ashore. State Parks said sightings like this one can help scientists track how El Niño affects coastal wildlife.

State Parks asked visitors who spot a sea snake or other unusual wildlife to keep their distance and avoid touching it, even if it appears dead. Visitors should note a nearby landmark, such as a numbered lifeguard tower, and report the location and details to park staff.

(Photo courtesy of: California State Parks’ Orange Coast District)

The district also encouraged the public to use the iNaturalist app to contribute to a statewide project tracking coastal wildlife during El Niño.

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