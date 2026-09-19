Vehicle Taken In Hesperia Armed Robbery Leads To Pursuit Ending In Apple Valley

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An armed robbery in a Hesperia neighborhood, where two men took the victim’s vehicle, prompted a pursuit by deputies that ended Friday in the Town of Apple Valley, authorities said.

The incident was reported at about 10:47 a.m. on September 18, 2026, in the 17900 block of Seaforth Street.

According to information provided to VVNG by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Gloria Orejel, deputies responded after two men allegedly took the victim’s vehicle during the armed robbery.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The suspects fled in the victim’s vehicle, and it was later located by deputies,” stated Orejel.

After deputies located the victim’s vehicle, a pursuit began and ultimately ended near Jicarilla Road and Outer Highway 18 in Apple Valley.

ADVERTISEMENT

Details regarding how the pursuit ended, whether anyone was taken into custody, and whether the victim was injured during the robbery were not available at the time of this article.

The investigation remains ongoing. Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

ADVERTISEMENT

(Photo credit: Deanne Rodarmel)

📢 Stay connected with the High Desert’s largest news community! Join 195,000+ Members in our Facebook Group

in our Facebook Group Follow our Facebook Page ( 200,000+ followers )

) Follow us on Instagram ( 250,000+ followers )

) Get updates on Twitter and TikTok

Watch exclusive videos on YouTube 🔗 For more local news, visit VVNG.com. ADVERTISEMENT

Copyright 2026 Victor Valley News Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.



Note to readers: If you value our reporting and want to see it continue, consider becoming a monthly supporter. Your contribution helps keep independent, local news accessible to everyone. Support local news today!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT