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Vehicle Taken In Hesperia Armed Robbery Leads To Pursuit Ending In Apple Valley

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 6:36 pm | Sep. 18, 2026 Updated 6:36 pm | Sep. 18, 2026
(Photo credit: Deanne Rodarmel)

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An armed robbery in a Hesperia neighborhood, where two men took the victim’s vehicle, prompted a pursuit by deputies that ended Friday in the Town of Apple Valley, authorities said.

The incident was reported at about 10:47 a.m. on September 18, 2026, in the 17900 block of Seaforth Street.

According to information provided to VVNG by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Gloria Orejel, deputies responded after two men allegedly took the victim’s vehicle during the armed robbery.

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“The suspects fled in the victim’s vehicle, and it was later located by deputies,” stated Orejel.

After deputies located the victim’s vehicle, a pursuit began and ultimately ended near Jicarilla Road and Outer Highway 18 in Apple Valley.

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Details regarding how the pursuit ended, whether anyone was taken into custody, and whether the victim was injured during the robbery were not available at the time of this article.

The investigation remains ongoing. Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

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(Photo credit: Deanne Rodarmel)
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Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 6:36 pm | Sep. 18, 2026 Updated 6:36 pm | Sep. 18, 2026
Photo of Victor Valley News Group

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