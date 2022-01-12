Vehicle slams into semi and catches fire on NB I-15 in the Cajon Pass

CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A vehicle slammed into the back of a semi and erupted into flames Wednesday afternoon in the Cajon Pass. It happened at 12:15 pm, on the northbound I-15 freeway near Kenwood Blvd.

The vehicle involved described as a dark-colored Subaru SUV went into the back of a semi at 85 mph and erupted into flames, according to the California Highway Patrol incident logs.

San Bernardino County Firefighters responded to the incident and worked quickly to knock down the fire. Once it was safe, firefighters made entry into the trailer and determined that the contents inside weren’t involved.

(Photo by Travis Dixon, for VVNG.com)

A total of four people were injured in the crash, one of them suffered critical injuries and was rushed by ground ambulance to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center. Two patients were transported in one ground ambulance and the other declined medical transportation. The driver of the semi was not injured.

The trailer’s brakes were damaged in the fire and a heavy-duty tow truck was required to remove it. CHP has the no. 4 lane blocked for an unknown duration.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the official cause of the accident. Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

