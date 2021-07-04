Vehicle slams into back of semi on I-15 in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The driver of a sedan was transported to a hospital after slamming into the back of a semi on the I-15 freeway in Victorville.

The crash was reported at 6:35 am, on the 4th of July on the southbound I-15 near D Street in Victorville.

California Highway Patrol officers responded and located a silver 2012 Chrysler 200 Touring wedged underneath the back of a tractor-trailer.

According to CHP logs, the driver of the sedan was transported by ambulance to Loma Linda University Medical Center for a blood draw.

Based on debries in the roadway, the impact occurred closer to the D Street off-ramp, however, the semi came to a stop several hundred feet away long the right shoulder, closer to the D Street on-ramp.

The driver of the semi was not injured in the crash. The CHP Victorville station is handling the investigation.

