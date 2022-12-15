All News
Vehicle shot with a pellet gun after attempted carjacking in Vons shopping center
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A vehicle was shot multiple times with a pellet gun after an attempted carjacking in the Victorville Vons shopping center, officials said.
It happened on December 13, 2022, at about 2:50 pm, in the 12100 block of Hesperia Road.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Tricia Blake told VVNG the victim was in the parking lot when a male subject approached him and demanded that he give him his car.
“The victim began to drive away when the suspect got into a silver Durango and heard what he thought were multiple gunshots,” stated Blake.
Blake said the victim fled the area, his back passenger window had been shattered.
“When the victim arrived home he found damage to the body of his vehicle which appeared to be dents from pellets,” stated Blake.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
All News6 days ago
Body of woman found dumped on Bear Valley Road Identified, suspect arrested
-
All News6 days ago
The Mall of Victor Valley welcomes 7 new retailers and restaurants
-
All News5 days ago
Permits filed to construct 2 warehouses in Hesperia with over 1.8 million square feet combined, south of Target
-
All News7 days ago
Pacific storm will bring rain, snow, gusty winds, and cool conditions
-
All News4 days ago
Friends and family mourn the death of Shelby Marino of Hesperia
-
All News7 days ago
Home Depot shoplifting suspect arrested after a pursuit and crashing in Victorville
-
15 freeway6 days ago
Man hanging onto fence from 15 Freeway over pass at Palmdale Road detained Friday afternoon
-
15 freeway4 days ago
Snow expected in Cajon Pass; chains required in San Bernardino Mountains