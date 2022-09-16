Vehicle set on fire behind vacant building in old town Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Firefighters knocked down a vehicle fire behind a vacant building in old town Victorville Thursday morning.

At about 6:30 am, on September 15, 2022, Victorville Firefighters were dispatched to the area of Seventh and B Streets for an unknown type of fire near the Guadalajara Meat Market.

Firefighters arrived on scene and located an older model Cadillac sedan fully engulfed in flames. The fire was quickly knocked down with a couple of minutes and nothing else was damaged. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.