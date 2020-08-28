Vehicle of missing 26-year-old man found near Harper Dry Lake Bed in Hinkley

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Sheriff’s officials are asking for the public’s help in locating Justin Christopher Blanco, a 26-year-old man missing since August 8, 2020.

On Friday, August 21st the Barstow Sheriff’s station located Justin’s abandoned vehicle in the desert near Harper Dry Lake in Hinkley, CA approximately 10 miles from Highway 58.

According to a missing persons flyer, the keys were in the ignition, cell phone, wallet, and clothes were found in his black Crown Vic (an old cop car). The vehicle reportedly had a full tank of gas and was operable.

(A photo of Justin’s black Crown Vic)

Justin is a Hispanic male adult, 6’01” tall, weighing approximately 300 pounds. He has long black curly hair in a ponytail, brown eyes, tattoos on his left upper arm and right wrist, and ear gauges.

Family and friends of the missing man have organized a search scheduled for August 30th and are asking people with for 4×4 vehicles to meet at the lighthouse in Hinkley at 8:00 AM. For more information about the search event on FB click here: Search for Justin Blanco

Anyone with information regarding Justin’s current whereabouts is requested to contact Barstow Sheriff’s Station, Detective John Parks at (760)256-4838. People wishing to remain anonymous may report their information to WeTip Hotline 1-800-78-CRIME.

