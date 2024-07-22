Vehicle Found Unoccupied After Crashing Into a Tree on Mojave Drive in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — In the early hours of Sunday, July 21, 2024, a single-vehicle traffic collision was reported on Mojave Drive, near Brucite Road.

At approximately 6:13 am, deputies responded to the scene of what appeared to be an unknown injury incident.

Upon arrival, authorities found the vehicle abandoned and unoccupied. Despite conducting an extensive search of the surrounding area, no driver or passenger was located.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the vehicle was traveling westbound on Mojave Drive when it suddenly veered across the eastbound lanes, ultimately crashing into a tree. The impact left the vehicle severely damaged.

The Victorville Police Department has taken a report, and the investigation is ongoing.





