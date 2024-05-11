Vehicle Fire on SB I-15 Freeway Causes Traffic Delays Saturday in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Saturday afternoon vehicle fire resulted in traffic delays on the southbound I-15 freeway in Hesperia.

At about 12:37 pm, on May 11, 2024, San Bernardino County Firefighters responded to the I-15 at the Ranchero Road overpass. Upon arrival, crews located the vehicle fully engulfed in the left lane, separated by K-rails on both sides due to the ongoing freeway construction.

The fire on the mid-size SUV was quickly knocked down and no injuries were reported. A tow truck required the closure of the no 1 and 2 lanes so the vehicle could be safely removed from the freeway.

According to the CHP incident logs, the tow driver was advised it would be ok to access the vehicle, by entering the wrong way from the Ranchero Rd onramp.

Just before noon, the residual traffic had started to clear up, however, motorists can expect moderate traffic as they head further south into the Cajon Pass.

At 1:52 pm, a traffic hazard was reported on the southbound 15, south of Oak Hill Road. A green Chevy pickup truck with a child inside was reported as being in the slow lane and causing traffic to back-up.





