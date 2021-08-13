Vehicle fire in Cajon Pass quickly knocked down

CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A vehicle fire that spread into vegetation Thursday in the Cajon Pass was quickly knocked down.

It happened at about 2:30 pm, on August 12th along the northbound I-15 freeway near Highway 138.

Firefighters arrived on scene and located a black Honda sedan stopped along the shoulder with heavy fire. The incident prompted a temporary closure of the slow lane.

US Forest Service firefighters assisted by San Bernardino County firefighters stopped the fire spread despite the high winds and heat.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

(San Bernardino National Forest//Twitter)

