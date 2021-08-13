All News
Vehicle fire in Cajon Pass quickly knocked down
CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A vehicle fire that spread into vegetation Thursday in the Cajon Pass was quickly knocked down.
It happened at about 2:30 pm, on August 12th along the northbound I-15 freeway near Highway 138.
Firefighters arrived on scene and located a black Honda sedan stopped along the shoulder with heavy fire. The incident prompted a temporary closure of the slow lane.
US Forest Service firefighters assisted by San Bernardino County firefighters stopped the fire spread despite the high winds and heat.
No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
Trending
-
All News4 days ago
Driver trapped in vehicle after crashing under semi trailer in Victorville
-
All News3 days ago
City of Victorville Celebrates Grand Opening of Fire Station 315
-
All News2 days ago
Cash register and tip jar stolen during robbery at Winchell’s in Victorville
-
All News1 day ago
UPDATE: Amazon Fulfillment Center coming to Victorville in 2022
-
All News2 days ago
16-year-old hit by truck on Topaz Road in Victorville
-
All News1 day ago
Firefighters knock down fire that spread into brush in Oak Hills
-
All News17 hours ago
Two arrested after search warrant in Apple Valley
-
All News13 hours ago
Victorville man arrested dies at hospital after medical emergency