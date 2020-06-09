Vehicle fire ignites brush fire along Caliente Road and the I-15 in Hesperia

UPDATE @ 2PM – Fire crews have a line around the fire and have stopped the foreword rate of spread. There is no threat to any structures and several of the units assigned are being released from the incident.



HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Fire crews are working a vehicle fire that spread into brush near the top of the Cajon Pass on Tuesday afternoon.

At about 1:10 PM dispatch received calls of a black Mercedes sedan on fire along Caliente Road near Ranchero Road and the I-15 freeway. The wind quickly pushed the flames into heavy vegetation.

As of 1:20 PM, the fire is reported to be 5-10 acres with a moderate rate of spread and medium to heavy fuels and winds moving towards the San Bernardino National Forest.

Aerial support has been requested to respond to the incident and there is reports of potential structure threat. The fire is also reportedly burning under high tension power lines.

The fire is currently not affecting the I-15 freeway. Residents from all around the Victor Valley have called 911 reporting the smell of smoke that is likely a result of the Caliente fire.

This is a developing story and Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.



(photo by John Dough)

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 136,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

(Photo by Orlando Navarro)