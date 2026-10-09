Vehicle Fire Blocks Far Right Lane On NB 15 Freeway In Cajon Pass

CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A vehicle fire was reported Friday afternoon on the northbound 15 Freeway near Highway 138 in the Cajon Pass.

The incident was reported at about 2:20 p.m. on Friday, October 9, 2026, and involved a white 2017 Hyundai Sonata.

According to the California Highway Patrol logs, all occupants were reported to be out of the vehicle, and the far right lane was blocked.

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No injuries were immediately reported based on the information available.

Motorists traveling through the Cajon Pass should use caution and expect possible delays in the area.

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