Vehicle Fire Blocks Far Right Lane On NB 15 Freeway In Cajon Pass
CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A vehicle fire was reported Friday afternoon on the northbound 15 Freeway near Highway 138 in the Cajon Pass.
The incident was reported at about 2:20 p.m. on Friday, October 9, 2026, and involved a white 2017 Hyundai Sonata.
According to the California Highway Patrol logs, all occupants were reported to be out of the vehicle, and the far right lane was blocked.
No injuries were immediately reported based on the information available.
Motorists traveling through the Cajon Pass should use caution and expect possible delays in the area.
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