Vehicle erupts into flames on southbound 15 freeway in Hesperia on Sunday

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — No injuries were reported after a vehicle fire on the southbound I-15 freeway Sunday in Hesperia.
It happened at about 8:30 am, on August 20, 2023, between Joshua Street and US Highway 395.
For reasons still unknown, the engine compartment of the blue Ford sedan erupted into flames in the no. 1 lane.
No injuries were reported and the incident caused some traffic delays in the area.
