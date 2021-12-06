Vehicle crashes into utility pole knocking out power in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Over 1,000 residents in Victorville were left without electricity after a vehicle slammed into a utility pole.

It happened at about 11:26 pm, on December 4, 2021, near the intersection of Seneca and Amethyst Roads.

According to witnesses the vehicle was traveling westbound at about 50-60 mph and did not stop at the four-way stop sign. The white sedan struck the dirt and went airborne before crashing into the wooden utility pole. The impact created streams of sparks as live powerlines fell across the vehicle.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

Victorville City Firefighters responded to the scene and reported the female driver was trapped in the vehicle. Southern California Edison workers responded to the scene and once the power was secured the woman was able to safely exit the vehicle.

Witnesses said she complained of chest pains but was able to walk herself over to the awaiting ambulance.

The accident caused a power outage for 1,036 SCE customers. Most reported having service restored by about 3:30 am. The official cause of the accident is under investigation by the Victorville Police Department and anyone with information

