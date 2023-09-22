Vehicle crashes into Quick Pick Liquor in Victorville, No injuries

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – No injuries were sustained after a vehicle crashed into a local liquor store in Victorville, Friday morning.

It happened at approximately 10:43 a.m., on the 15200 block of Seventh Street at the Quick Pick Liquor on September 22, 2023.

Deputies with the Victorville Police Department arrived onscene, along with personnel from AMR and the Victorville Fire Department.

Firefighters determined the vehicle destroyed the door, but the damage did not compromise the structural integrity of the building.

The Victorville Police Department is currently investigating the cause of the single-vehicle crash.

