Vehicle Crashes After Reported Car-To-Car Shooting In Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — One vehicle crashed after a reported shooting involving two vehicles in Hesperia, authorities said.

Deputies responded to the 13500 block of Live Oak Street at about 2:00 a.m. on November 14, 2026, after receiving a report of gunfire involving two vehicles, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Jenny Smith told VVNG.

A witness told VVNG that several juveniles were inside the vehicle struck by gunfire and that the vehicle had multiple bullet holes. No injuries were reported.

Smith said investigators are gathering additional information and that no further details were available at the time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

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