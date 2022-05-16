All News
Vehicle containing fireworks catches fire early Saturday morning in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Many residents in the City of Hesperia were awakened by the sound of fireworks early Saturday morning.
It happened on May 14, 2022, at about 4:30 am, in the area of Main Street and Oakwood Avenue in a vacant field next to Magics Auto Sales.
Surveillance footage of the fire obtained by VVNG shows a large glow followed by many fireworks shooting off in various directions.
Some of the residents that were woken up by the loud popping noise thought it was gunshots and others feared something even worse.
San Bernardino County Fire responded and extinguished the fire and said that there was at least a family pack of fireworks containing mortars.
After the fire was out, a male and female showed up at the scene to retrieve any belongings left before the vehicle was towed away.
No injuries were reported and the investigation into the vehicle fire is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 760-947-1500.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
All News4 days ago
Woman arrested after stealing another’s identity to purchase a vehicle in Victorville
-
All News6 days ago
Las Vegas woman and 2-year-old found dead on Zzyzx Road after murder-suicide
-
All News5 days ago
Man buying used vehicle on OfferUp robbed at gunpoint in Victorville
-
All News6 days ago
Man killed in Mother’s Day crash on the SB I-15 freeway in Apple Valley identified
-
All News5 days ago
Victorville parents arrested for abusing a 7-year-old boy released from custody
-
All News5 days ago
Coroner looking for family of a 31-year-old homeless man found dead in Barstow
-
All News7 days ago
Police arrest unregistered sex offender near an elementary school in Victorville
-
All News5 days ago
Man arrested after exposing himself at St. Mary’s hospital in Apple Valley