Vehicle containing fireworks catches fire early Saturday morning in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Many residents in the City of Hesperia were awakened by the sound of fireworks early Saturday morning.

It happened on May 14, 2022, at about 4:30 am, in the area of Main Street and Oakwood Avenue in a vacant field next to Magics Auto Sales.

Surveillance footage of the fire obtained by VVNG shows a large glow followed by many fireworks shooting off in various directions.

Some of the residents that were woken up by the loud popping noise thought it was gunshots and others feared something even worse.

San Bernardino County Fire responded and extinguished the fire and said that there was at least a family pack of fireworks containing mortars.

After the fire was out, a male and female showed up at the scene to retrieve any belongings left before the vehicle was towed away.

No injuries were reported and the investigation into the vehicle fire is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 760-947-1500.

(CLICK PLAY TO WATCH VIDEO)

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.