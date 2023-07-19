Vegetation fire in Cajon Pass was quickly knocked down Tuesday afternoon

CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Firefighters acted quickly to knock down a small vegetation fire Tuesday afternoon in the Cajon Pass.

It happened at about 1:25 pm, on July 18, 2023, on the northbound I-15 at the Highway 138 on-ramp. Dry brush that runs along the southbound I-15 caught fire and the winds fanned the flames upward, sending white smoke across lanes of the overpass.

The incident was named the ramp fire. Within minutes, fire crews arrived at the scene and started putting water on the flames.

The fire scorched a quarter acre and by 1:40 pm, the forward rate of spread had been stopped. The incident caused a temporary closure of the Highway 138/I-15 on-ramp. Traffic backed up on the southbound side until crews cleared the area.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.