Vegetation Fire Along Northbound I-15 In Cajon Pass Closes Two Lanes, Traffic Backed Up For Miles

DEVORE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A wind-driven vegetation fire is burning along the northbound Interstate 15 Freeway in the Cajon Pass Friday afternoon, prompting a second-alarm response and causing significant traffic delays.

The fire was reported at about 3:08 p.m. on August 28, 2026, west of Kenwood Avenue in the Devore area.

Initial radio traffic described the incident as a roughly 1-acre, slope-driven vegetation fire with a moderate rate of spread and the potential to burn between 50 and 100 acres.

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As firefighters responded, Incident Command reported the fire had grown to approximately 3 to 5 acres and was being driven by winds toward the north. A second alarm was requested, according to radio traffic.

Air Attack subsequently estimated the fire at approximately 3 to 4 acres, burning in light brush with the potential to reach 15 to 20 acres.

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The incident has been named the Greenwood Incident, and the San Bernardino National Forest will be the lead agency.

At about 4:30 p.m., the fire had been mapped at 7.4 acres. Both air tankers and one helicopter were released from the incident, according to radio traffic.

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The No. 4 and No. 5 lanes of northbound I-15 were closed as crews worked the incident. Northbound traffic is heavily congested and backed up for miles through the Cajon Pass.

Friday afternoon traffic is typically heavy along the I-15 corridor, and the lane closures associated with the fire response have made conditions significantly worse.

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Motorists traveling northbound through the area should expect substantial delays.

This is a developing story. Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

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