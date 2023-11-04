Vegetation Catches Fire on 215 Freeway near 15 Freeway

DEVORE, Calif., (VVNG.com) — Authorities are investigating after brush caught fire along the Southbound 215 Freeway just south of Devore Road, right before it connects with the 15 Freeway.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department swiftly responded to the blaze, which occurred at approximately 1:37 p.m. on November 4, 2023.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing a white male adult, approximately 5’6″ tall, wearing a pink shirt and blue shorts, walking away from the area towards the southbound 15 transition road against traffic shortly after the fire broke out.

While it is unclear if this individual had any involvement in the incident, authorities are keen to gather any information related to the fire and have urged the public to come forward and contact CHP officials.

Firefighters faced an additional challenge during their response, encountering a broken fire line that rendered it inoperable. Despite this setback, their determined efforts ensured that the fire was eventually extinguished shortly after 2 p.m.

The cause of the blaze is currently under investigation as authorities work diligently to determine the exact circumstances leading to the vegetation fire.

The incident serves as a reminder to remain vigilant in preventing such outbreaks and to report any suspicious activities observed in the vicinity.

Stay tuned for further updates on this developing story as authorities continue their investigation.

Copy URL URL Copied