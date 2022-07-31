Adelanto News
Van Nuys man arrested at a park in Adelanto after soliciting sex with a minor
ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 28-year-old Van Nuys man was arrested at a park in Adelanto after soliciting a teenage girl for sex and investigators believe there are additional victims in the Victor Valley.
On July 28, 2022, at approximately 3:00 p.m., investigators from the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station arrested the suspect Lance Mari Ramil Cortez at John Mgrdichian Park in Adelanto.
According to a sheriff’s news release, the suspect was in contact with a 15-year-old victim via social media and made plans to meet at the park for sexual relations. Cortez was aware of the age of the victim.
Cortez arrived at the meeting location with multiple items to commit the illegal sexual act, in violation of Penal Code 288.4(B)- Arrival at an arranged meeting place after soliciting a child for sex. Cortez was arrested for Penal Code 288.3(a)- Solicitation of a Minor for Sexual Acts without incident and booked at High Desert Detention Center. He is currently being held in lieu of $600,000.00 bail.
“Additionally, there is an ongoing investigation with the Los Angeles Police Department in which Cortez was involved in a similar incident. We are including Cortez’s current photo, as investigators believe there may be additional victims in the High Desert area,” stated sheriff’s officials.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective A. Pollick, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.
