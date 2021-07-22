All News
Van catches fire on NB 15 freeway in the Cajon Pass
CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Firefighters worked quickly to knock down a vehicle fire Wednesday afternoon in the Cajon Pass.
The car fire was reported at 6:07 pm, on the northbound I-15, south of Oak Hill Road.
According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, the black SUV was pulled to the right shoulder with flames coming from the engine. All occupants were able to safely exit the vehicle.
San Bernardino County Firefighters responded to the incident and upon arrival located the vehicle fully engulfed in flames. The fire was knocked down and no injuries were reported. All lanes were reopened by 6:57 pm.
