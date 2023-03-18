All News
Valley Wide Newspapers building in Hesperia damaged during car crash
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Valley Wide Newspapers building in Hesperia was damaged during a Thursday night crash.
On March 16, 2023, at about 8:23 pm, deputies from the Hesperia Sheriff’s Station responded to an audible alarm at a business located at 16925 Main Street.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Gloria Huerta said the alarm company reported a vehicle crashed into the building.
“Deputies arrived and through investigation learned a vehicle was traveling east on Main Street when it was rear-ended by the suspect vehicle,” stated Huerta.
According to Huerta the first vehicle spun out and crashed into the building. The suspect vehicle fled the scene.
The front of the building was severely damaged by the Jeep Grand Cherokee that crashed directly through the front double glass doors and into the lobby area breaking windows and damaging the wood structure.
Information on a possible suspect vehicle was not available at the time of this article.
The fire department responded to the scene and requested Hesperia Code Enforcement and were informed by dispatch they don’t respond to calls after hours.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Hesperia station at 760-947-1500.
