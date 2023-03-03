Valley Hi Toyota’s Used Car Giveaway winner announced

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Valley Hi Toyota, a local Toyota dealership in the High Desert, has announced the winner of their Used Car Giveaway 23 contest. TiannaLee Stewart, of Victorville, is the lucky winner of a Toyota Rav4, which was given away live on Facebook on February 28th.

Valley Hi Toyota’s contest lasted less than a month, and over 6,000 entries were submitted online and through social media. Todd Stokes, the general manager of Valley Hi Toyota, was determined to complete the giveaway within a short time span, even though their giveaways typically last about three months. “This year, we will be giving away more cars than ever before,” Stokes stated.

Brian Ortega, Creative Director, along with his assistant, Frankie LiraCarrillo, have been going live throughout February on all of Valley Hi Toyota’s social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and even TikTok. “We really want to let the High Desert know that we are more than a dealership; we are a part of the community,” Ortega said.

TiannaLee was the second person instructed to contact Valley Hi Toyota after the field of 6,000 was whittled down to 18 spots on a wheel. Finalists were given 10 minutes to contact the dealership during the live broadcast. After the first person didn’t call in, it was on to the next person.

“We really wanted to make this giveaway super interactive and engaging,” LiraCarrillo explained. Ortega said, “The great part is that TiannaLee was able to join us live on the broadcast where we could actually engage with her and her family!”

(Prizes were given by Huntington Films, Pancake Plug, Bella Mia, Lash’d By Angel, Town’s End Stillhouse & Grill, Queenz Decals, 760 Auto Glass, Apollo Burgers, and Gridiron Pizza.)

Valley Hi Toyota also teamed up with local businesses to give away prizes to people tuning in. This added an extra level of excitement to the giveaway and helped support the local community. “We really like to get people hungry!” Ortega continued.

Lee said, “The Rav4 will definitely help out my family. I have an older son who’s learning to drive, my family is always on the go between work, school, sports. Valley Hi Toyota’s car giveaways are life changing for people.”

Valley Hi Toyota is proud to be a part of the High Desert community and looks forward to continuing to give back through future events and giveaways. Congratulations to TiannaLee Stewart, and thank you to everyone who participated in the Used Car Giveaway 23. If you’d like to learn more of when the next giveaway will begin, follow them on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok. Contests are open to all Californians 18 years or older with a CA Drivers License.

