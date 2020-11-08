Valley Hi Toyota’s used car giveaway returns

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — It’s the return of Valley Hi Toyota’s Used Car Giveaway. 2020 has been an eventful year full of adversity and challenges, so the Victorville dealership has brought back their car giveaway, ironically they are on Used Car Giveaway number 20.

10 finalists have already been selected simply by just commenting on a Facebook comment. “We’re making it super easy to qualify, but we’re definitely looking for more user engagement to reward our most active fans,” said Brian Ortega, Creative Director at Valley Hi Toyota.

Monday, November 9th, is the last day to entering the 2nd contest of the giveaway.

Contestants have the ability to upload 10 entries to the Valley Hi Toyota website, or unlimited entries on social media (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok) using the hashtag #iwonacar face (photo) or #iwonacardance (video). 8 finalists will then join the previous ten that were selected.

With Veteran’s Day approaching, Valley Hi Toyota will announce two Veterans as finalists to win as well. You have until November 15 to nominate your veteran here.

Looking for a new Toyota? Toyothon is on a month early and Valley Hi Toyota is having out of this world deals going on now. Prefer a Used Car? Black Friday deals are going on all month, like save up to $6,002 now. Pre-Owned cars as low as $7,995.

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.