All News
Valley Hi Toyota’s used car giveaway returns
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — It’s the return of Valley Hi Toyota’s Used Car Giveaway. 2020 has been an eventful year full of adversity and challenges, so the Victorville dealership has brought back their car giveaway, ironically they are on Used Car Giveaway number 20.
10 finalists have already been selected simply by just commenting on a Facebook comment. “We’re making it super easy to qualify, but we’re definitely looking for more user engagement to reward our most active fans,” said Brian Ortega, Creative Director at Valley Hi Toyota.
Monday, November 9th, is the last day to entering the 2nd contest of the giveaway.
Contestants have the ability to upload 10 entries to the Valley Hi Toyota website, or unlimited entries on social media (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok) using the hashtag #iwonacar face (photo) or #iwonacardance (video). 8 finalists will then join the previous ten that were selected.
With Veteran’s Day approaching, Valley Hi Toyota will announce two Veterans as finalists to win as well. You have until November 15 to nominate your veteran here.
Looking for a new Toyota? Toyothon is on a month early and Valley Hi Toyota is having out of this world deals going on now. Prefer a Used Car? Black Friday deals are going on all month, like save up to $6,002 now. Pre-Owned cars as low as $7,995.
To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
Trending
-
All News16 hours ago
Shots fired during armed robbery at Desert Nails and Spa in Victorville
-
All News2 days ago
Cold and wet weather coming to So Cal this weekend
-
All News5 hours ago
Town of Apple Valley considering reducing police and other services due to budget cuts
-
All News2 days ago
CA Seniors Now Eligible to Renew Driver’s Licenses Online
-
All News5 days ago
3 arrested at a Victorville hotel for multiple criminal violations, including child cruelty
-
All News3 days ago
Police investigate two shootings Thursday morning in Victorville
-
All News2 days ago
Police seek help in search for missing person, Moises Horta
-
All News3 days ago
No foul play suspected in death of man found near car on Wednesday