Valley Hi Toyota’s Used Car Giveaway is Back

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — If you’ve been in the High Desert for the past eight years, you’ve heard of Valley Hi Toyota’s now-infamous Used Car Giveaway. In the year 2021, the Victorville dealership will coincidently be giving away its 21st car. You have a chance to win it by participating in a series of fun, engaging covid-safe contests.

“I love when we give a car away. We’ve given away 2 new cars on 99.1 KGGI, but I feel like our Used Car Giveaway truly brings out the best in the High Desert,” said General Manager, Todd Stokes. This was a hard year to find a car since the low new and used car market, but my team stepped up and found a great low mileage vehicle.”



This year’s used car is a clean 2008 Chevy HHR with only 65,000 miles, that breaks down to about 5,000 driving miles since it was bought. All of Valley Hi Toyota’s pre-owned vehicles go through an intense diagnosis and a variety of inspections. Nothing, including this giveaway car, goes out without being treated with care.

Creative Director, Brian Ortega, relishes in this time of year. “I just think our car giveaways bring good news when the majority of news is not so good. Everyone roots for one another and the always goes to someone who can truly use it.” Ortega goes on to share that the car is great for commuting and is a perfect Christmas gift from the winner to a family or friend. “Last year’s winner gave the car to her brother who works down the hill and was always hitting up friends or co-workers for rides. It’s the season of giving for sure.”

Used Car Giveaway 21 already has announced 5 finalists. Through a series of mini-contests, Valley Hi Toyota randomly selects the most active engagers. Actually, those five were selected by merely commenting on the video where the HHR was unveiled. The next contest was “Nominate a Veteran.” Announced on Veterans Day, people have shared a site to nominate a veteran or active military member to qualify as a finalist. “It’s our way of sharing to the military community that we appreciate their efforts whether they are in combat now or have previously served,” said Stokes.

Those 4 finalists (one from each branch) will be announced today, Friday November 19th at 3:30pm on Valley Hi Toyota’s Facebook page. In addition to naming the finalists, Brian will also be sharing the next portion of the contest. The link to get notified is HERE. “I cannot stress how important it is to LIKE and FOLLOW us on our different social media platforms, and to be actively engaging. You never know what we’re going to do. I can give you a hint, it’s a phrase, “show some love,” Ortega said with a wink. Be sure to watch live, or at least catch the reply. I mean, it’s such an easy way to win a car!”

Valley Hi Toyota started its Used Car Giveaway in 2004 and throughout the years has given away 21 used cars and 3 new cars. You can watch previous winners on their YouTube channel here. While you’re there, be sure to subscribe to help increase your chances. Also, Like them on Facebook, follow Valley Hi Toyota on Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, and Twitter. Join the Valley Hi Toyota Friends Group for exclusive content and giveaways.

One lucky person watching LIVE and one Veteran will each randomly be selected to win a Pizza combo from Gridiron Pizza. The pizza company continues to team up with Valley Hi Toyota.

Gridiron is a locally owned and operated pizza company that works daily with the men and women who proudly serve the United States of America. They currently have 5 locations with additional expansions coming in the near future. “As a way of showing our appreciation, we offer a 15% discount to all active duty service members and Veterans 365 days a year,” Dan Wilson. Follow Gridiron Pizza on Facebook HERE and Instagram HERE.

Valley Hi Toyota is having a Black Friday Used Car Sale going on now with as much as $3,000 off Certified Tacomas and Camrys. They have a variety of pre-owned cars, trucks, and SUVs from all different makes and models starting at $9,995. Don’t wait! Valley Hi Toyota is located at 14612 Valley Center Dr. Victorville, CA 92395, right across the Costco, Roy Rogers exit.

