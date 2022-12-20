VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – It’s the most wonderful time of the year. Valley Hi Toyota will announce the finalists for Used Car Giveaway 22.

“We have over 3,000 entrants who participated this year,” said Brian Ortega, Creative Director at Valley Hi Toyota. “To think car number 22 in 2022. It’s going to be epic.

Contestants are those who commented on a post in October, Veterans who were nominated, and those who went to the valleyhitoyota.com website and filled out a form.

“18 people will make the Nice List,” continued Ortega. “Then we’ll announce the winner of the Toyota Yaris on Thursday.” Finalists are always randomly selected. Form fillers will receive a text or email with information of where they can watch to see if they are selected.

Brian and Frankie, will be going live on Facebook HERE, Youtube HERE, and LIVE on Instagram HERE. Those watching live will have a chance to win Toyota items, a Gift Certificate to Apollo Burgers Restaurant, and pizza from Gridiron Pizza.

